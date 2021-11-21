What? Yes! Ben Affleck was spotted at a Tiffany store choosing an engagement ring

Looks like the rumors about J-Lo and Ben Affleck’s imminent engagement turned out to be true! The actor was spotted at the Tifanny jewelry store in Century City, California. Ben stood at the wedding ring stand, choosing a suitable piece of jewelry. And his mother Sam and his nine-year-old son Samuel helped him in this.



Ben Affleck chooses a ring.

Ben already proposed to Jennifer in the early 2000s. Then the actor presented the singer with a luxurious ring with a 6-carat pink diamond – experts estimated its value at $ 2.5 million. Alas, the day before the wedding, the lovers broke off their engagement. Rumor has it that 17 years after the breakup, Lopez and Affleck have managed to iron out the rough edges that have hampered them in the past, and now they are determined to start from scratch.

Jennifer Lopez with a ring from Ben Affleck

Recall that 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 49-year-old Ben Affleck have been dating for about five months. Their relationship is developing rapidly, and the lovers are already seriously thinking about moving in together. Like Ben, who is raising three children with Jennifer Garner, Jennifer has children from a previous marriage to Mark Anthony – 13-year-old twins Emma and Max. Before making the final decision to move, Lopez wants to make sure her kids get along with Affleck. In turn, she also forges a bond with her boyfriend’s children.

“Children slowly get to know their parents’ partners and get used to them. It’s pretty clear that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She has not looked so happy for a long time, “- said the insider. Hope Ben and Jennifer succeed this time!



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with children.

