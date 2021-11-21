Where to buy a sweater like Angelina Jolie

Even something as basic as a gray sweater can be tricky to find. But the icon of minimalist classics Angelina Jolie, who does not change her style even during dates with The Weeknd, did it. We will understand if you first think: “This is an ordinary gray jumper.” But we bet that if you go shopping with the mindset of getting the perfect gray sweater, you will be in the fitting room for at least four hours. Tested by Vogue editors.

Jolie’s model in a practical shade that goes well with her milky skirt, her favorite beige pumps and the Loro Piana bag, fit perfectly into her wardrobe. “I only invest in quality things and then wear them indefinitely,” Angelina says in an interview with British Vogue in March 2021. “Boots, coat, favorite handbag, I don’t change things often, do you understand?”

Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles, 2021 Legion media

We also offer you to add a basic gray sweater to your autumn wardrobe: just before buying, carefully study the composition – only high-quality models will make the best party for your black coat and blue jeans. When the choice is made, we are sure that you will not want to part with him day or night – and you will remind your friends of Harry Potter from the movie screensavers in his favorite gray T-shirt (only in a sweater). We have collected ten models with an unusual cut, which you should definitely add to your wishlist.

Joseph, 26650 rubles, tsum.ru

Paige, 18 355 rubles, farfetch.com

Vince, 34650 rubles, tsum.ru

Lisa Yang, 33150 rubles, tsum.ru

Totême, 43 564 rubles, farfetch.com

Not Shy, 23 600 rubles, tsum.ru

Сlosed, 19 632 rubles, farfetch.com

Allude, 42,200 rubles, tsum.ru

Khaite, 69,950 rubles, tsum.ru

Malo, 57 742 rubles, farfetch.com