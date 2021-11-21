Which countries are allowed with the Sputnik V vaccine, where can you fly with the coronavirus vaccine | e1.ru

The list of countries open to Russian tourists changes almost every day. According to the Federal Tourism Agency, today the borders of 74 states are open for us. Most European countries are not among them. You can fly to the United States, but only if you are vaccinated with a foreign vaccine.

There are places where neither a PCR test nor a vaccination certificate is required, for example, in Abkhazia, the Dominican Republic. But in most countries open to Russians, you still need to confirm your covid status. Several documents are suitable for this: a vaccination certificate, a PCR test, a certificate stating that you have been ill or an antigen test. By the way, each country has its own set of documents (somewhere you need both). As for vaccines, only Sputnik V is recognized among the Russian ones. By the way, in some countries there is a quarantine even for the vaccinated – until there is a PCR test result.

In addition to covid restrictions, each country has visa requirements. But for now, we will talk about covid references. Adults can be vaccinated, but for now, children are only given a PCR test (they are not given a vaccine). You also need to remember that if you are not vaccinated and decide to limit yourself to a PCR test, then you will be allowed into the country, but in some resort establishments (cafes, museums or clubs), entrance without codes may be limited. And yet – the certificate of vaccination, as a rule, should be, including in English. And even if you are vaccinated, in some countries you will have to do an additional PCR test.