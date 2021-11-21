WHO admits death of 500 thousand people from COVID-19 in Europe in winter – RBC

This will happen unless new urgent measures are taken to combat the spread of the virus. First of all, it is necessary to achieve universal adherence to the mask regime, as well as to increase the rate of vaccination, according to WHO

Photo: Matthias Rietschel / Reuters



Over the winter in Europe, 500,000 people could die from coronavirus infection if additional measures are not taken to contain the pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director Hans Kluge told the BBC.

So, according to him, better observance of the mask regime can improve the situation. In addition, the pace of the vaccination campaign must be accelerated, basic public health measures must be adhered to, and new treatments must be introduced.

Kluge noted that compulsory vaccination should be seen as a last resort, but at the same time he believes that it would be timely now to hold a public debate on this topic. “Before the introduction of such a measure, there are other means, such as COVID passes,” he explained.

The spread of coronavirus in Europe is facilitated by the cold season, insufficient vaccination coverage, as well as the prevalence of the more infectious delta strain, Kluge noted.

Earlier, he reported that if 95% of the population of Europe will wear masks, it could save the lives of 188 thousand people.