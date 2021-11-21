WHO warns of possible death of half a million people from COVID-19 in Europe in winter

If Europe does not take additional anti-coronavirus measures, the virus could kill 500,000 people over the winter, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director Hans Kluge warned in a conversation with the BBC.

Kluge stressed that the spread of the delta strain amid cold weather and insufficient vaccination rates has again brought COVID-19 to the first place among the causes of death in Europe.

In his opinion, European countries should increase the rate of vaccination and introduce new methods of treatment, as well as carefully monitor compliance with current restrictions and mask regimes. He called compulsory vaccination “an extreme measure”, but added that this issue “is about time” to bring up for public discussion. Before the introduction of this measure, it is worth using others – for example, COVID passes, the WHO spokesman said.

On November 12, WHO announced that almost two million new cases of coronavirus were detected in Europe over the previous week – this is the maximum for the entire pandemic. The organization noted that the rate of spread of the virus is growing not only in Eastern, but also in Western Europe, where the level of vaccination is higher.

Against the backdrop of growing incidences, many European countries have tightened restrictions. In the Netherlands, Slovakia and Austria, they decided to introduce lockdown, and in Austria – also mandatory vaccination. This decision sparked massive protests.

