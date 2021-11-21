WHO warns of possible death of half a million people in Europe from coronavirus – Gazeta.Ru

Until March, about 500 thousand more people may die from the coronavirus in Europe, if the countries of the region do not tighten restrictive measures. This was stated in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation. BBC Hans Kluge, Director of the European Bureau of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The spread of infection is influenced by factors such as the winter season, inadequate vaccination levels and the regional prevalence of the more contagious “delta” strain, he said.

“COVID-19 has once again become the number one cause of death in our region,” Kluge said.

Mandatory vaccination, he noted, should be seen as a “last resort,” but it would be “very timely” for a “legal and public debate” to take place on the issue. Now, the WHO spokesman emphasized, there are other means of fighting infection, such as COVID passes, which should be perceived not as “a restriction of freedom, but rather a tool to preserve our individual freedom.”

Head of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus previously reported about a record number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Europe. He noted that the coronavirus is spreading both in countries with a high proportion of the vaccinated population – Western Europe, and in Eastern European countries, where there are fewer vaccinated ones. According to him, vaccinations are not enough to end the coronavirus pandemic – testing of the population, wearing masks and social distancing are also needed.

In Germany on November 18 identified 65 thousand cases, which is the maximum number for the entire time of a pandemic. The previous anti-record was recorded on November 17, when 52,826 cases of infection were detected per day.