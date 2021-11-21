why the US is developing new anti-Russian sanctions because of the situation in Ukraine – RT in Russian

Democratic Senator Robert Menendez proposed amendments to the US defense budget that would imply the introduction of sanctions against Russia in the event of its “invasion” of Ukraine. According to the congressman, any military escalation of the situation, which the US president will have to assess, can also serve as a reason for restrictions. Restrictions are proposed to be introduced against the top leadership of the Russian Federation, a number of financial organizations, the country’s sovereign debt and Nord Stream 2. In addition, Menendez insists on additional supplies of weapons to Kiev. According to experts, despite the declarations declared by Washington on the need to adhere to the Minsk agreements, the United States is not interested in resolving the conflict in Donbass and prefers to use Ukraine in its own interests.

“Significant new sanctions should be introduced if the government of the Russian Federation carries out military escalation or other offensive operations against Ukraine,” the document says.

At the same time, the President of the United States is invited to assess the situation for “significant escalation of military or hostile actions” in Ukraine or against it. If Washington comes to the conclusion that the situation is aggravating, the presidential administration will have to assess what purpose this escalation has: “weakening, overthrowing or collapse of the government, occupation of the territory or encroachment on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine”, and then submit a report to the relevant committees Congress.

Then it is assumed that no later than 30 days later, the president will have to impose restrictions on the top leadership of Russia (the president of the country and the cabinet of ministers), its military, a number of financial structures (Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, VEB.RF, RDIF and Promsvyazbank), the sovereign debt of the country, as well as any companies and individuals associated with the planning and implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

At the same time, the draft provides for sanctions exceptions for individuals or companies if they are of interest to the United States.

In addition, the draft amendments note that these restrictions on Russia can be lifted if it is established that the Russian government “indeed withdrew all its forces from the Ukrainian territories, which were not occupied and were not under the control of the troops until November 1, 2021. or the puppet forces of the Russian government ”.

Also, according to the document, it is proposed to authorize the head of the Pentagon to transfer to Kiev defensive assets from any American military reserve stock in order to “provide assistance and support to the armed forces” of the republic.

Disagreed

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the head of the department, Oleksiy Reznikov, during his visit to the United States, allegedly had already agreed with the Biden administration on building up the country’s defense potential.

“Negotiations were held on the situation on the borders of our state, as a result of which they came to an agreement on building up Ukraine’s defense potential within the framework of the August 2021 Strategic Defense Agreements on reform in the defense sector,” the ministry’s press service said in a statement.

At the same time, the US presidential administration avoided giving an unequivocal answer about Washington’s intentions to supply additional weapons to Ukraine. “I have nothing to announce or predict about additional assistance,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Instead, she announced the solidarity of the American leadership with Moscow’s position on the lack of alternative to the Minsk agreements for resolving the situation in Donbass.

“We welcome the statement by President Putin on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass through the Minsk agreements. We support the intensification of efforts to resolve the Minsk agreements and call for immediate steps to be taken to restore the ceasefire, ”Psaki said.

In the context of such statements, the Russian Embassy in the United States called on Washington to influence Kiev so that it begins to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements. The diplomatic mission also welcomed discussions in American political science circles, where the topic circulates that Kiev should stop sabotaging the Minsk agreements, which were approved by the UN Security Council resolution and are legally binding.

“We expect the American authorities to heed sound judgment and influence the strategic partner to fulfill its obligations in close coordination with Donetsk and Luhansk,” the Russian embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Earlier, Russia linked the escalation in the Donbass to the ongoing supply of weapons to Kiev from the West. In particular, in October, Ukraine received from the United States a third batch of ammunition, as well as anti-tank and precision weapons. And this despite the fact that the Russian Foreign Ministry in September called on the international community to impose an arms embargo on Kiev so as not to fuel the ongoing civil war in the country.

“The international community must unconditionally recognize the fact of the civil war in Ukraine, seek an embargo on the supply of arms to a country that is destroying its own population,” said the official representative of the foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova.

On the occasion of Ukraine

According to experts, the current study of grounds for new anti-Russian sanctions should alert the Kremlin. After all, as Pavel Feldman, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of RUDN University, noted, Moscow is going to be punished for what it never intended and is not going to do. This means, he suggested, that the United States has some information about the upcoming special operation on the part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Russia is called the potential culprit of the upcoming conflict even before the situation in Donbass escalates. This means that sooner or later Kiev will try to carry out a military invasion of the LPR and DPR, and Washington is preparing the political and economic ground in order to present this next round of conflict as an attempt by Ukraine to defend itself against the mythical threat of Russia, “the interlocutor of RT explained.

In his opinion, the United States has long been developing grounds for Ukraine to withdraw from the Minsk agreements.

“If any statements in support of Steinmeier’s formula and the negotiation process in general are still being made, then these are rather ritual phrases that have nothing to do with real political reality. Nobody in Washington believes that Ukraine will fulfill Minsk, the expert said.

He also suggested that the United States is increasingly inclined towards a military solution to the conflict in Donbass and is preparing its European partners for this.

“Because when the West begins to focus on the LPR and DPR, this is definitely a kind of artillery preparation for certain political events. And now the topic of “Russian intervention” is being pedaled like never before, “Feldman added.

In turn, the director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States at Moscow State University, Yuri Rogulyov, expressed the opinion that the current situation in the United States with sanctions on the one hand and the recognition of the Minsk agreements on the other indicates a lack of consensus among the American political elites. And today these disagreements are even more acute than they were in the past.

“Previously, there was no such divergence of opinions, even during the Cold War, when US politicians, despite inter-party contradictions, acted as one front. Now the need to express one’s opinion has become a pressing need for every legislator in Washington and takes precedence over the need to pursue a single policy. And this puts the country’s administration in a stupid position, ”Rogulyov said in a commentary on RT.

At the same time, he noted that from such an unbalanced and unpredictable policy goes not only to Russia, but also to the American allies.

“An example of this is all the recent events related to France in the light of the new partnership of AUKUS, as well as with Germany in relation to Nord Stream 2. Instead of pursuing a single political line, American leaders are pulling the blanket over themselves, ”the expert emphasized.

However, in his opinion, one thing remains unchanged – the desire of the United States to provoke Russia, and Ukraine in this regard is the most convenient tool.

“After all, the United States itself created a situation in which Kiev believed in its ability to withdraw from the Minsk agreements. And Washington continues to stir up the militaristic sentiments of Kiev, so that the conflict in Donbass does not fade as long as possible and continues to remain a lever of pressure on Russia, “concluded Rogulyov.