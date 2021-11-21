Workers at the Yasinovataya plant in the DPR counted more than ten explosions

https://ria.ru/20211121/donbass-1760038381.html
DONETSK, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Workers at a machine-building plant in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic-controlled city of Yasinovataya counted more than six explosions during shelling of the plant’s territory. in the city Yasinovataya and the fire station. The fire was fired from artillery with a caliber of 122 mm. “We counted about ten explosions. Damaged a building of one of the workshops. Damaged roof, wall. One of the shells went through the roof and went through the wall,” one of the workers of the enterprise told RIA Novosti. expensive equipment was damaged, ammunition fragments damaged the machine tool control panel. “Shrapnel damaged the control panel of very important, complex and expensive equipment. This panel controls a very precise machine. You can say that this is one of the control centers of the workshop,” said a plant employee. Yasinovataya, did not explode, employees of the enterprise are waiting for sappers, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. This place is currently cordoned off.
