DONETSK, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Workers at a machine-building plant in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic-controlled city of Yasinovataya counted more than six explosions during shelling of the plant’s territory. in the city Yasinovataya and the fire station. The fire was fired from artillery with a caliber of 122 mm. “We counted about ten explosions. Damaged a building of one of the workshops. Damaged roof, wall. One of the shells went through the roof and went through the wall,” one of the workers of the enterprise told RIA Novosti. expensive equipment was damaged, ammunition fragments damaged the machine tool control panel. “Shrapnel damaged the control panel of very important, complex and expensive equipment. This panel controls a very precise machine. You can say that this is one of the control centers of the workshop,” said a plant employee. Yasinovataya, did not explode, employees of the enterprise are waiting for sappers, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. This place is currently cordoned off.

12:53 11/21/2021 (updated: 13:56 11/21/2021)

Workers at the Yasinovataya plant in the DPR counted more than ten explosions

DONETSK, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Workers at a machine-building plant in the city of Yasinovataya, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, counted more than six explosions during shelling of the plant’s territory.
Earlier on Sunday, the DPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Regime and Ceasefire reported that the territory of a machine-building plant in the city of Yasinovataya and a fire station were subjected to shelling from the Ukrainian security forces. The fire was carried out from artillery with a caliber of 122 mm.
“We counted about ten explosions. The building of one of the workshops was damaged. The roof and the wall were damaged. One of the shells went through the roof and came out through the wall,” one of the workers of the enterprise told RIA Novosti.

As a result of the shelling, expensive equipment was damaged, fragments of ammunition damaged the control panel of the machine tools. “Shrapnel damaged the control panel of very important, complex and expensive equipment. This panel controls a very precise machine. You can say that this is one of the control centers of the workshop,” said a plant employee.

One of the shells fired by the Ukrainian security forces on the territory of a machine-building plant in the city of Yasinovataya did not explode, employees of the enterprise are waiting for sappers, RIA Novosti reports.

One of the shells pierced the roof of the workshop and went out through the wall, after which it hit the asphalt and fell a few meters from the building. This place is currently cordoned off.

