Russia has deprived the Americans of their main weapon

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. American aircraft carriers have vulnerabilities that make them helpless against Russian and Chinese missiles. Retired US Navy Captain Jerry Hendrix writes about this in an article for the Wall Street Journal. The author focuses on the fact that the modern capabilities of American warships do not allow them to strike at targets on the coast in the presence of defenses. To compete with China and Russia, the United States needs to increase the range of strikes, he said. “Currently, both China and Russia have acquired effective combat assets, which significantly complicate, if not completely exclude the possibility of aircraft carrier formations approaching target territories,” he admits Hendrix. They cannot approach the coast at a distance of less than 1,800 kilometers, which makes it inaccessible to carrier-based fighter-bombers F / A-18 could have a significant impact on the containment of Russia and China. The American publication Defense One previously noted that the Russian army is in its best shape in recent decades, and the deepening of strategic coordination between Moscow and Beijing undermines Washington’s advantage. Read the full text on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

