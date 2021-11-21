“You shouldn’t offend the old woman”: why Angela Merkel needs a “personal bureau”

Office for Merkel

Der Spiegel said in a note this week that after Merkel’s term expires, the government plans to provide the politician with its own nine-member office. This state will be financed from tax revenues, as well as from some positions that were previously abolished in the Bundeswehr.

It is assumed that Merkel’s pension will be about € 15 thousand per month, and the estimated salary of the head of Merkel’s office is about € 10 thousand. In total, the costs of maintaining Merkel and her headquarters may exceed € 1 million per year.

Merkel’s predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, who served as chancellor for seven years, received about € 6.5 thousand a month.

And although German chancellors traditionally receive a staff of assistants after leaving office, this time the public was confused by the scale of Merkel’s personal chancellery.

Some observers, at the same time, cautiously admit that the political weight of Merkel will not diminish even after the election of a new chancellor, and she needs her own chancellery in order to continue to take an active part in the political life of Germany and the European Union.

It got to the point that political scientists began to seriously discuss the creation of a kind of “shadow cabinet” of Merkel.

However, Vladislav Belov, head of the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe, RAS, does not share their opinion.

“There will be no shadow cabinet. But the situation is really “unusual”. I would say, on the verge of a scandal. Neither have [экс-канцлера Гельмута] Kolya, not at [Герхарда] Schroeder, no previous chancellors had such privileges. A maximum of four or five people per staff is assigned to politicians at their level. Who and how does Merkel do this kind of good is a good question. Someone is referring to [Олафа] Scholz. Those who made this decision may face serious consequences, since it will be difficult for them to justify all this, ”the expert noted.

“It is hardly possible to talk about some kind of parallel government that will control the future cabinet of ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany,” agreed Alexander Vatlin, professor of the Department of Modern and Contemporary History of Moscow State University. “Angela Merkel’s personal bureau will allow her to leave the door to big politics open, taking on a prestigious post rather than returning to her strenuous daily work.”

Professor of the Department of History and Politics of Europe and America and the author of the book “Foreign Policy of Chancellor A. Merkel (2005-2017)” Nikolai Pavlov told Gazeta.Ru that “you should not offend the old woman,” since assistants are given to all former chancellors.

Eternal youth

One of the main questions about Merkel’s future is: will she continue to be politically active, and if so, where?

According to Vladislav Belov, Merkel understood that she could set a record for the number of terms as chancellor and lead the CDU to victory in the last elections. However, she made a different decision.

“In an amicable way, the man is tired. I would like to stay in politics, ”Belov noted.

Experts admit that Angela Merkel’s political career does not end. Back in 2019, Jean-Claude Juncker said that Merkel is qualified to lead the European Commission. Then the politician called Merkel “worthy of love, an aggregate work of art.”

The Russian colleagues of the German Chancellor are equally concerned about her future. In August, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky suggested that after the resignation, German Chancellor Angela Merkel could get a job in Russia – thereby repeating the path of former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who serves as chairman of the board of directors of Rosneft. “It’s not for her to go to America,” the Russian politician said at the time.

Vladislav Belov is also confident that Merkel’s competencies will not be left without attention, since her 30 years of experience in political activity can benefit many international institutions.

“I am convinced that she will be offered posts in international organizations and within the European Union.

She is a young woman, intelligent, able to reach compromises. Perhaps she will agree. But for now, Merkel firmly defends what she said in the Bundestag: I’ll sleep, read, and then I’ll watch. Therefore, we will not decide for it. In any case, she will no longer have such an active life as in the post of Federal Chancellor, ”the expert concluded.

Merkel, according to Vatlin, can become both the chairman of one of the most influential international organizations and the President of Germany – he has no real powers in the executive power system, but is a “moral arbiter” for both senior politicians and the country’s population.

“It is hard to imagine that Angela Merkel, having left the post of Bundeschancellor, will say goodbye to politics. The authority it has accumulated over 16 years is too much capital to refuse to use it. I can assume that Merkel’s political activity will manifest itself in two areas: firstly, in the CDU party, which, after joining the opposition, will face difficult times – a change of leaders and strategic guidelines. For Merkel, channels of influence on the personnel decisions of the party elite are important in order to preserve the priorities that she herself brought to the agenda of the Christian Democrats. The second area is foreign policy, where it is a question of using personal contacts and the credit of trust of top officials in the world arena. Merkel has always been a skillful moderator, she found interesting ways out of the most difficult international conflicts. The new government, no matter what parties it includes, will be very useful for her experience and her advice, ”the expert concluded.