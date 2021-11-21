Zakharova: publication of Lavrov’s correspondence with the Foreign Ministries of France and Germany will form an unbiased opinion – Politics

MOSCOW, November 21. / TASS /. The publication of the correspondence between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, will allow the public to form an unbiased opinion. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program, answering a question from journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“Publicly, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov corrected them many times, very intelligently, by the way, and politely. For some reason they did not notice this. Either they do not hear, or they don’t want to hear. Well, now let them read it, and not only they are alone, but also the whole public, which will now be able to form its already impartial opinion, “she said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to publish Lavrov’s diplomatic correspondence with colleagues from France and Germany in order to avoid distorting Moscow’s position on the “Normandy meeting” of ministers. Zakharova explained that the published correspondence makes it possible to see Russia’s proposals regarding the “Normandy format” in order to fill the meeting with “concrete meaning”, and also demonstrates the inconsistency of the statements of Western partners about the unconstructive position of the Russian Federation on this issue.