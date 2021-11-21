Zakharova recalled that Lavrov corrected Western colleagues many times before the publication of the correspondence

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, repeatedly, publicly and politely corrected his Western colleagues regarding Moscow’s position on the possibility of holding a ministerial meeting in the Normandy format. In the end, it was decided to publish the correspondence, the diplomat noted.

“Publicly, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov corrected them many times — very intelligently, by the way, and politely — for some reason they did not notice. Either they don’t hear, or they don’t want to hear. Well, now let them read it – and not only they are alone, but the entire public, which will now be able to form its already unbiased opinion, “Zakharova said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “.

On the evening of November 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the correspondence between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Foreign Ministers of France and Germany, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas.

This was done to prevent further speculation about the role of Russia in the internal Ukrainian settlement and its approaches to holding a possible ministerial meeting in the Normandy format.

As Lavrov himself noted, the published correspondence “expresses the essence of the issue quite eloquently.”

The Kremlin noted that such a step is not traditional for diplomacy, but it is required by “an unconventionally crafty situation.”