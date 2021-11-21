Iraq was occupied for many years, including by Polish soldiers, but now Poland does not recognize this fact. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, commenting on the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, reports RIA News”…

“Poland was among those who occupied Iraq. How many Polish soldiers were there? More than two thousand. Under Poland, under the Polish military contingent, there was a whole region, not a city district, but a region. They were responsible for order in this territory, that is, they were occupiers, however, now they do not call themselves that, ”Zakharova recalled.

Kingdom of Iraq was formed in August 1921 as a result of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. Great Britain was given the mandate to govern the country. The British declared the former King of Syria Faisal I the king of Iraq. He was forced to leave Damascus after the French took control of Syrian territory.

Despite regular anti-British uprisings and frequent changes of prime ministers, Faisal I managed to stay in power and took an important step towards sovereignty. In 1930, an Anglo-Iraqi alliance agreement was signed, according to which Iraq gained independence on October 3, 1932 in exchange for maintaining British influence and military presence in the country. After that, the creation of the Iraqi army began, in which a small flotilla was formed in 1937.

On April 1, 1941, a coup took place in Baghdad. A pro-German and pan-Arabist government came to power, which considered Great Britain its main enemy. Its head, Rashid Ali al-Gailani, announced to the Iraqis his intention to “try to ensure the rights and freedom of the Iraqi people and preserve the independence of the country.” The British were demanded to leave the country. The prospect of joining the Axis countries loomed before Iraq.

In order to prevent the final rapprochement between the Germans and Iraqis, who were already actively conducting secret negotiations, on April 8, 1941, the British government decided to invade Iraq to overthrow Gailani. The pretext was the Prime Minister’s refusal to admit 80,000 British troops into Iraq, which were being transferred from India.