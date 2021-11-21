https://ria.ru/20211121/zakharova-1760083923.html
Zakharova responded to NATO’s statement about Russia’s “aggressive behavior”
Zakharova responded to NATO’s statement about Russia’s “aggressive behavior” – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
Zakharova responded to NATO’s statement about Russia’s “aggressive behavior”
NATO, accusing Russia of “aggressive behavior”, is conducting military exercises in Estonia, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021
2021-11-21T21: 11
2021-11-21T21: 11
2021-11-21T21: 11
USA
Estonia
NATO
U.S. Department of Defense
Maria Zakharova
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/03/1748489363_0-0:3120:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_f3ea6289684190dbb132d154b499ff06.jpg
MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. NATO, accusing Russia of “aggressive behavior”, is conducting military exercises in Estonia, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. According to her, the US Embassy in Estonia announced joint exercises of the Estonian Defense Forces and the US Army Special Operations Forces. Pentagon, this country (Estonia – ed.) Is nothing more than a NATO bridgehead at our borders. These measures aimed at developing interaction and “conjugation” of the armed forces do not and cannot carry any other goals, “Zakharova wrote in his Telegram channel. The conduct of such exercises “confirms NATO’s intention to artificially create tensions near Russia.” what complaints can there be about the internal Russian maneuvers that constantly cause him anxiety? ” – summed up the diplomat.
https://ria.ru/20211119/nato-1759800537.html
USA
Estonia
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/03/1748489363_56 0:2787:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_409afb91aae9e08d5ddb39465fef8fe9.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
united states, estonia, nato, us department of defense, maria zakharova, russia
Zakharova responded to NATO’s statement about Russia’s “aggressive behavior”