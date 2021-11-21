https://ria.ru/20211121/zakharova-1760083923.html

Zakharova responded to NATO’s statement about Russia’s “aggressive behavior”

November 21, 2021 - NATO, accusing Russia of "aggressive behavior", is conducting military exercises in Estonia, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. NATO, accusing Russia of “aggressive behavior”, is conducting military exercises in Estonia, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. According to her, the US Embassy in Estonia announced joint exercises of the Estonian Defense Forces and the US Army Special Operations Forces. Pentagon, this country (Estonia – ed.) Is nothing more than a NATO bridgehead at our borders. These measures aimed at developing interaction and “conjugation” of the armed forces do not and cannot carry any other goals, “Zakharova wrote in his Telegram channel. The conduct of such exercises “confirms NATO’s intention to artificially create tensions near Russia.” what complaints can there be about the internal Russian maneuvers that constantly cause him anxiety? ” – summed up the diplomat.

