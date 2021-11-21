Ukraine has already paid and continues to pay a high price for its freedom. This was announced on November 21 by the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a video message to the people of the country on the occasion of the Day of Dignity and Freedom.

According to him, those who gave their lives for Ukraine will never be forgotten.

“And we will never forgive everyone who took their lives and wanted to deprive us of freedom. But the main thing is that no one has succeeded and will never succeed, ”he said in a video posted on the presidential Telegram channel.

As Zelenskiy added, there is a need to change thinking as Ukrainians are not suppressed or overrun.

“We are a wonderful, strong, brave, smart, talented people. Invincible, ”he concluded.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation in Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the coup, while blaming Russia for the current situation. The Russian Federation stressed that the country is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.

A structural unit for Ukraine’s integration into the European Union and NATO has been operating in Ukraine since June. It coordinates cooperation with the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the state and the Verkhovna Rada.

On October 9, Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov noted that Ukraine, due to the typology of history, recent and defective statehood, cannot exist as an independent state. According to the politician, the country’s elite has always depended on different centers of power. As he noted, Ukraine always “leans” to more powerful and self-sufficient formations.