5 Crime Series For Those Who Like Meir of Easttown | Vogue Ukraine

Oll.tv shows “Meir of Easttown” – captivating HBO detective starring Kate Winslet. For fans of crime dramas with strong female heroines, we have prepared a selection of five excellent TV series.

“Top of the lake”

Oscar-winning Jane Campion was written and directed by this award-winning series. In the first season, Elisabeth Moss plays the lead role. After the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl, her heroine, tired of life as a detective, returns to her hometown in rural New Zealand – with her own skeletons in the closet – to investigate the crime. Top of the Lake is an engaging series with feminist overtones that hit the mark in 2013 and has stood the test of time after seven years.

“Sharp objects”

If you’re looking for a show that’s as dark as Meir of Easttown, but with a southern gothic twist, Sharp Objects is perfect. Amy Adams brilliantly played the role of Camilla Pricker – a journalist who returns to her hometown in Missouri to write about a recent murder – and at the same time deal with her past. It is a strong psychological thriller with unexpected plot twists and vivid roles. You will especially be surprised by the sinister Patricia Clarkson as socialite Amy Adams.

“Play back”

A real hit for HBO last year. The show was written by veteran showrunner David E. Kelly, who was behind the hit legal series LA Law in the 1990s and in 2017 for HBO’s Big Little Lies, a glamorous and dramatic show about skeletons in closets and families of wealthy and successful people. In “Play Back” he returns to his favorite theme, and is helped in this by the excellent acting duo Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Their characters are an ideal family: psychologist Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), her husband, oncologist Jonathan Sachs (Hugh Grant) and son Henry. The murder of a young girl will happen, the hero of Hugh Grant will be accused of this, and in all eight episodes we will wonder – is he a murderer? ..

“Happy Valley”

Perhaps the show that most closely resembles Meir of Easttown in tone and storytelling. Happy Valley is another British crime drama set in the countryside – this time in the former mining area of ​​West Yorkshire. Starring British television star Sarah Lancashire, she plays a troubled but rebellious police officer who investigates an unexpected kidnapping and tracks down the man who once raped her daughter. The series tackles complex themes of social inequality, addiction, suicide and sexual abuse, but deals with these themes with sensitivity and discernment.

Broadchurch (Murder on the Beach)

British crime drama Broadchurch is set away from the Philadelphia suburbs, like in Meir of Easttown, but they have a lot in common. The series tells a similar story about how a single murder can shake a tight-knit community and make almost anyone look like a suspect. Starring Olivia Colman at her peak, she was paired with former Doctor Who David Tennant. The actors won a BAFTA for their roles as detectives investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy in rural Dorset.