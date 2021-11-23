A beautiful woman tells a joke: Ekaterina Shumskaya

Cape and jumper, all Dior; shorts, tights and mono-earrings, all Fendi; Principe di Bologna boots

* Ekaterina Shumskaya

Blogger, 24 years old

Instagram: @mimisskate

Glory came to Katya unexpectedly. Back in February, she sold real estate in Krasnodar, and today she lives in Moscow and has 9 million subscribers on her TikTok account, and a million on Instagram. “I just downloaded TikTok, uploaded some random video and closed it,” she says. – Then we sat with our girlfriends in a cafe, discussed tiktokers, I said that I also opened an account. I decided to check with them and saw that my video gained a million views in three days. ” The external resemblance to Scarlett Johansson, which brought her popularity, has not yet become a curse, but Katya tries not to dwell on the actress’s cosplay.

“At first it was cool, but then I began to notice: people no longer perceive me as a person. Therefore, I am leaving this image. “

In October, the girl will go to a shooting abroad for an advertising campaign.