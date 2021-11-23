A cannibal from Murino, who lost a victim in an accident at the “Sortavala”, was arrested. He has a school with “bunnies” in the past

The youngest of the alleged murderers of a 50-year-old St. Petersburg resident has been detained. They threw themselves out of the car, which drove into the bump stop on the highway in the Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region. The criminal investigation department caught up with them in the attic in St. Petersburg. To the investigator, one of the accomplices confessed to the cannibalistic murder, and 47news found him among shift workers and students of a school with advanced English.

As reported by 47news in the press service of the Leningrad region courts, the Vsevolozhsk City Court on November 22 granted the investigation’s motion to detain for two months a 23-year-old man accused of murdering a 50-year-old St. Petersburg resident, whose body fell out of the trunk of a foreign car after an accident on the Sortavala highway “.

According to 47news, we are talking about 23-year-old resident of Murino Yegor Komarov.

Video of the press service of the UK

Note that although the crime itself was committed in St. Petersburg, a criminal case was initiated by the regional investigation into the discovery of the deceased in the Vsevolozhsk region. The materials are being prepared to be handed over to the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of St. Petersburg.

47news said that on the morning of November 22, Komarov and his accomplice were charged. According to the investigation, the man was killed out of revenge for beating one of the aggressors. The youngest of those arrested during interrogation laid out the cannibalistic details of another murder.

We have already detailed how the suspect met a 38-year-old stockbroker last fall, then attacked him in Sosnovka Park and gnawed at the victim’s throat.

47news tried to contact Yegor Komarov’s relatives. At the time of publication of the publication, his brother did not respond to the offer to talk, his friends on social networks either ignored the messages or flatly refused to talk.

Judging by the collections of photo galleries of friends, 23-year-old Yegor could be met at the meetings of the Leningrad student detachment. In the collective photo, he demonstratively sticks out his right hand in front of him, imitating the well-known greeting. Students of ETU (LETI) are around, but the press service of the university reported 47news that Yegor Komarov’s office was unknown.





print screen of VK page

As for the school, the Krasnogvardeisky district is historically close to the Komarov family. Egor received his secondary education at the local school number 349 with in-depth study of the English language. The 47news educational institution confirmed that they knew the graduate, but could not tell more about him.

– Every year, hundreds and even thousands are released, like all these bunnies. It is difficult to remember each one, – they said there.