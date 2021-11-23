A cannibal from the Leningrad region hid in the attic for a year and admitted that he was ready to repeat the crime

A 23-year-old man from St. Petersburg who was caught after an accident when a corpse fell out of the trunk of a car, who revealed his cannibalism, said that he regrets but does not repent of his first crime when he ate part of a man’s body.

During interrogation, the young man confessed to stabbing his victim in the park in 2020. He took a man’s life in order to taste human flesh. The crime could not be solved, the killer was hiding from justice in the attic all this time, writes REN TV,

The cannibal was detained by pure chance, when a body fell out of his trunk.

Militiamen found out that the killed from the trunk knew two suspects. A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death in a garage during a drunken conflict.

The first victim of the cannibal was a 38-year-old stock broker unknown to him. The attack took place in the Sosnovka park. He ate only part of the body, hid the rest of the remains in a drainage pipe, having previously cut out the tongue. Komarov said that he did not like this experience of cannibalism. But in court he said that he would gladly repeat what he had done.

In order not to be caught, the man lived in the attic for a year. Now the investigation is checking Komarov for involvement in other crimes that have not yet been solved.