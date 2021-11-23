A criminal case was opened in the Leningrad region after an incident with a blockade woman who operated on herself – Incidents

SAINT PETERSBURG, November 23. / TASS /. Investigators in the Leningrad region opened a criminal case after media reports that a 90-year-old pensioner who survived the blockade did not wait for help from doctors and performed an operation on her own. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of the regional investigation department of the RF IC.

“The investigating authorities initiated a pre-investigation check, as a result of which a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (” Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers “),” the report says.

At present, the investigators have seized the medical documentation and ordered a complex of forensic examinations. The prosecutor’s office of the Leningrad Region placed the investigation of the criminal case under special control. The supervising department reported that they had organized their own check, based on the results of which the issue of taking measures of the prosecutor’s response would be resolved.

The fact that a woman who went through the Great Patriotic War and the siege had done herself an operation was previously reported by an ambulance worker on the VKontakte social network. According to her, due to cancer, the pensioner developed ascites – an accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. The report noted that she could not receive timely assistance and herself performed laparocentesis (incisions to drain fluid). Not being sure of the outcome, the pensioner left a note to her family.

After the appearance of publications in the media, the check was organized by the regional department of Roszdravnadzor and the regional health committee. The authorities of the Leningrad region reported that at present there is no threat to the woman’s life, and earlier she was offered hospitalization, which the pensioner’s relatives refused. The representative of the administration, Ekaterina Putronen, asked “to refrain from accusing both the relatives of the blockade woman and the medical workers, who did not appear next to the patient at the very moment of the terrible decision.”