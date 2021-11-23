A fight with chairs was called a possible cause of the flood at the Bolshoi Theater

Some devilry is going on at the Bolshoi Theater … The Master and Margarita, as it turned out, is really very dangerous to stage. Already at the Bolshoi Theater they know about this now, as nowhere else. At first, the pandemic did not make it possible to release the premiere and it was postponed indefinitely, then a strange situation occurred with music: Shostakovich’s heirs did not give permission to use it. A little more than a month ago, a mimansa performer died on the historical stage of the theater, though at the opera “Sadko”, which had nothing to do with “The Master”. Now a week before the premiere – a flood! If not worldwide, then locally theatrical. Flooded the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater, where the premiere was supposed to take place. Will it take place now? We are calling one of the Bolshoi Theater artists involved in the play “The Master and Margarita”.

– What happened there again?

– What a nightmare! The new stage is flooded! The fire alarm has been triggered, which pours water in the event of a fire! Everything has already dried up.

– Will the premiere of The Master and Margarita take place?

– Everything will take place … But you see – what a mysticism! They say that when they undertake to stage “The Master”, something is sure to happen. There is such a mystical belief. And here you are! At first, the artist was crushed by the scenery, now the alarm went off and the stage was flooded.

– How did it happen? After all, there was supposed to be a rehearsal of “The Master” on the New Stage …

– No, the rehearsal was not supposed to be today, today the ballet has a day off. I do not know for certain, I was not there at night, but I can tell you what I heard from my colleagues. The version is this: the fire alarm went off incorrectly. As I was told, on the Historical Stage, some he-ne-cheshniks (artistic and staging part, they work at night – author) or someone else (I was told by some two men, a theater worker), had a fight at night. Probably, in a drunken shop – something was not divided. One threw a chair at the other, and the chair landed on the fire alarm control panel. It seems like a fight was on Istoricheskaya, where the control panel is located, but the New one was flooded. The chair flew into the remote control button – and the New Stage was flooded. At first they thought it was a real fire. While we were figuring out what’s what, water was pouring. And everything flooded. I just talked to a man who works in he-p-che: they examined the scene, it seems that everything is not so bad, they will have time to set up the scene by the premiere, and it will take place. He says it’s okay.

– How could it be, when the whole scene was flooded?

– In the sense that everything is not as scary as they initially thought. We thought that the electronics were flooded and that the restoration would take three months. Then not only the Master and Margarita would not have existed, all the performances would have been canceled. Now we realized that they will have time to put the stage in order for the premiere, which is scheduled for December 1. We got off with minor damage. So it seems like the premiere, in spite of everything, will take place.