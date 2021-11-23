A new cyclone can bring heavy rainfall in Primorye at the end of November – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The head of Primhydromet Boris Kubay spoke about the likelihood of worsening weather in the region on November 30. According to the forecaster, the chances are very high that new precipitation will come to the region: it is not yet clear whether it will be snow, rain, or both.

“Many residents of Vladivostok remember that in the old years the first snowfall in the capital of Primorye was observed in the first ten days of November. It was getting colder, and the established snow cover could hold out all winter. Following the snow cyclone over the territory of China, Siberia and the Far East, a powerful Asian anticyclone was established, which, with its circulation, injected cold from north to south and blocked the exit of new cyclones to Primorye. This season so far everything is going differently, since the prevailing nature of atmospheric circulation in the troposphere does not allow the anticyclone to take a dominant position for a long time, “explained Boris Kubai.

Today, the Asian anticyclone is forced to move from west to east all the time, periodically giving way to new cyclones – one of them may soon form over the Yellow Sea. According to the calculations of Primhydromet, the cyclone that originated over the Yellow Sea on November 30 may enter the territory of Primorye. Depending on where and how its center passes in relation to the territory of the region, either more rain or more snow will be observed.

So far, calculations indicate the predominance of the liquid phase of intense precipitation, which will turn into light or moderate snow.

Recall that on the evening of November 21 and at night on November 22, Primorye was covered by a cyclone, which brought a monthly norm of precipitation to Vladivostok in a day – 31 mm of rain and snow. At this time, freezing rain gave way to snowfall, making it difficult to move along the streets of the city and turning the sidewalks into an ice skating rink.