a number of European countries do not believe the US statements about the impending Russian invasion of Ukraine – RT in Russian

The United States was unable to convince part of the European countries of the reliability of their information about the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The newspaper The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

“The new information from the American representatives has strengthened the understanding of the European capitals of the serious nature of the build-up of Russian forces,” the newspaper notes.

As noted, some countries “are not convinced that Russia is planning an attack on Ukraine.”

Which countries are being discussed is not specified.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the purpose of providing “new information” was to “raise the level of concern” of Europeans about Moscow.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not going to attack anyone.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Western media reports that Russia allegedly used the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border to prepare for an “invasion” of Ukraine is a myth.

On November 12, Bloomberg reported that the United States expressed concerns to the EU authorities that Moscow might consider the possibility of an “invasion” of Ukraine.