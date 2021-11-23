A plane with a failed engine urgently landed in Kamchatka

Passengers of the Yak-40, which made an emergency landing in Tilichiki, will be delivered to the capital of Kamchatka today

Photo: Alexander Elchishchev © URA.RU

In Kamchatka, near the village of Tilichiki, a Yak-40 plane made an emergency landing due to engine failure. The press service of the regional government reported that none of the passengers were injured during boarding.

“The Yak-40 aircraft of the Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise was flying from Tilichiki airport to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Due to the stoppage of one of the engines, the crew commander decided to return to the village, ”the press service said.

According to the Minister of Transport and Road Construction Vladimir Kayumov, there were 13 people on board. “During landing, passengers, cargo and the aircraft itself were not damaged. An investigation is also underway on this fact. All passengers today will take another flight to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, ”he summed up.

Earlier, due to the failure of one of the aircraft systems, an emergency landing in the Sverdlovsk region was made by the An-2 aircraft. As a result of an emergency landing, the landing gear and wing were broken. There were no passengers on the aircraft.