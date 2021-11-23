https://ria.ru/20211123/kazan-1760343244.html
A teenager was detained in Kazan for preparing an attack on a school
A teenager was detained in Kazan for preparing an attack on a school – Russia news today
A teenager was detained in Kazan for preparing an attack on a school
FSB officers in Kazan prevented an attack on an educational institution, the intelligence service said at the Public Relations Center.
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. FSB officers in Kazan prevented an attack on an educational institution, said in the Center for Public Relations of the special services. "As a result of the measures taken, a minor Russian citizen involved in the preparation of this crime was detained." A criminal case was opened under the article on "Preparing to kill two or more persons." An air rifle was confiscated from the teenager's home, and in the history of Internet searches they found "requests to convert this type of weapon into a combat weapon." In addition, the young man was looking for materials about attacks on schools. As the FSB clarified, the detainee said that a certain Yaroslav Ovsyuk from Ukraine was persuading him to kill him in the Telegram messenger.
“As a result of the measures taken, a minor Russian citizen involved in the preparation of this crime was detained,” the message says.
A criminal case was opened under the article on “Preparing to kill two or more persons.”
An air rifle was confiscated from the teenager’s home, and in the history of a search on the Internet, they found “requests to convert this type of weapon into a combat weapon.” In addition, the young man was looking for materials about attacks on schools.
As the FSB clarified, the detainee said that a certain Yaroslav Ovsyuk from Ukraine was persuading him to massacre him in the Telegram messenger.
