A trailer for the movie “The Fall of the Moon” by Roland Emmerich has appeared on the network. Halle Berry starred in it

Emmerich’s new project will tell about the impending monstrous cataclysm: for some unknown reason, the Moon leaves orbit and begins to move towards the Earth. A collision with a satellite will destroy the planet, and therefore people will try to prevent the seemingly inevitable.

A trailer for the movie “The Fall of the Moon”, directed by the American director Roland Emmerich, known for such disaster films as “Independence Day”, “2012” and “The Day After Tomorrow”, has appeared on the network. The video was published on the IGN YouTube channel.

The fate of humanity will be in the hands of Joe Fowler, a former NASA astronaut. She was played in the film by Oscar winner Halle Berry. She, along with fellow astronaut Brian Harper and conspiracy theorist K. Hausman, will go into space and realize that she knew little about the moon.

Key male roles in the film are played by Patrick Wilson (Phantom of the Opera, Astral) and John Bradley (Game of Thrones, Borgia). The cast also included Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Iquacor, Caroline Bartchak and Donald Sutherland.

The Moonfall script was written by Emmerich himself, along with Harald Kloser and Spencer Cohen. The film will be released on screens in Russia on February 3, 2022.