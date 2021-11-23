After the mass poisoning of sushi in Tatarsk, a criminal case was opened – RBK

Photo: Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Novosibirsk Region



After the mass poisoning of residents of Tatarsk sushi from the shop-cafe “Sushi House”, the Investigative Committee (IC) opened a criminal case, according to the website of the Main Directorate of the IC in the Novosibirsk Region.

Investigators found that on November 20 and 21, at least 30 residents of the city went to the hospital with complaints of poor health and signs of poisoning. At the hospital they were diagnosed with acute intestinal infection, gastroenteritis. All the victims ate the food they bought at the Sushi House on November 19.

By the morning of November 23, it is known that the number of victims has increased to 48 people, TASS reports, citing the Novosibirsk Region Prosecutor’s Office. Among them are 29 adults and 19 children. Two of the victims were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity, the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis. The department organized an inspection.

The case was initiated under part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code (sale of goods and products that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers). The maximum punishment under the article is imprisonment for two years.