Aged, kind-hearted. Keanu Reeves starred in a stylish photo shoot for Esquire magazine

Keanu Reeves said that the losses he suffered taught him to value life and treat people with kindness and sincerity.

57-year-old Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, on the eve of the release of the “Matrix: Resurrection” franchise, which is scheduled to premiere on December 22, starred for Esquire magazine, and also spoke about himself, his work and speculated about life.

In the photo by Nathaniel Goldberg, he appeared in stylish and elegant clothes from Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Brunello Cucinelli, Umit Benan, Saint Laurent, Brioni, embodying in the pictures the image of an eternal lonely wanderer, wise in life and age. The photographer did not retouch the actor’s wrinkles and gray hair, keeping the pictures as natural as possible. After all, Keanu himself adheres to the same principle – naturalness and simplicity in everything.

Keanu Reeves through the lens of Nathaniel Goldberg [+–] Photo: Esquire

Reeves interviewed for magazine at Le Grand Colbert restaurant in Paris, where he was on the set of the action movie “John Wick 4.” In this institution, the actor last appeared in 2003, when he starred in the film by Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton “Love by the Rules and Without”.

He came in a black knitted hat, a biker jacket and jeans of the same color, and his face was hidden by a mask. Seeing him, the restaurant guests could not hide their admiration.

The publication notes that over 35 years of his acting career, Keanu has appeared in 68 films, and, according to his partners, “he is constantly working.” Reeves notes that continuous filming is his attempts to “make a career”, and he is not used to sitting without work.

When asked how he manages to be a genuinely kind person and not lose this quality over the years, Keanu admitted that he endured the loss of close and dear people in his life, which gave him an understanding: human time on earth is very fleeting, so there is no need to spend it on anger and hatred.

“I just live like that,” he said.

Keanu’s words are confirmed by Carey-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in The Matrix. Once she admitted:

“He never suffered from star fever. His work ethic is like no one I have ever met, and I saw it up close: he trains harder, works harder, cares more, always asks more and more questions. to understand the depth of what we do. And although he did it all for himself, he always took care of me. For example, when I asked him for advice on some good films that I could watch with my teenage children, despite being busy and exhausted took the time to write this very, very thoughtful list, “she said.

