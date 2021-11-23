Alexandra Daddario: a beauty even in a modest outfit

35-year-old actress Alexandra Daddario also shone yesterday at the ELLE Women in Hollywood ceremony in Los Angeles.

The star of the TV series “White Lotus” appeared in public in a modest nude dress with multicolored beaded embroidery and a fluffy tulle skirt. To match the patterns on the dress, Alexander made a red manicure, which also perfectly emphasized the sparkling ring with diamonds on her finger.

Alexandra Daddario / Associated Press

Daddario parted her dyed dark hair, and emphasized the natural beauty of her face with warm makeup.

Alexandra Daddario / Associated Press

Earlier at the premiere of the series, the star shone in a golden evening dress with spaghetti straps and pumps, also of a golden hue. The actress did a beautiful evening make-up and put on her lips with rich red lipstick, let her hair down, did a light manicure and put a gold ring-ring with a stone on her finger.

Alexandra Daddario / Associated Press

Her appearances on the red carpet are not too pretentious. In addition, the actress says that she does not really like to attend late events, since she goes to bed early. But for the ceremony where talented women were honored, Alexandra made an exception.

