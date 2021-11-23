Alexandra Daddario went to a star party

The 35-year-old actress was also captured on her way to Jennifer Klein’s Indulgence Day event in Brentwood.

Alexandra Daddario, whom we saw in flashy looks on the red carpet, appeared in front of reporters’ cameras in a simple milky white blouse, black leggings and loafers. The girl had a blue bag with a thin strap over her shoulder, and a black mask on her face. Alexandra had her hair down and held sunglasses in her hands. She was barely any makeup.

Alexandra Daddario / Getty Images

Also read

The same party was attended by J. Lo and Nicole Scherzinger.

We will remind, the actress played one of the main roles in the HBO series “White Lotus” and recently attended the premiere of the tape. Alexandra came to the premiere in a golden evening dress with spaghetti straps and pumps, also of a golden hue. The actress did a beautiful evening make-up and put on her lips with rich red lipstick, and let her hair down.

Alexandra Daddario / Getty Images

In a caption on the Instagram photo, she then wrote that 10:30 pm was too late for her, but she had to go to the show. Below is a frame from the series.

Read also: What to watch: 5 new TV shows that are worthy of your attention