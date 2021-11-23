https://ria.ru/20211123/siriya-1760359664.html

American base fired on in Syria

American base was fired on in Syria – Russia news agency 11/23/2021

American base fired on in Syria

An American base in the province of Al-Haseke in northeastern Syria came under rocket fire, the state agency SANA reports, citing local … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23T15: 42

2021-11-23T15: 42

2021-11-23T16: 54

in the world

USA

Syria

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1a/1751893091_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b487c8e87f675cae3e74b5412785ca71.jpg

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. A US base in Al-Haseke province in northeastern Syria came under rocket fire, the state agency SANA reported, citing local sources. According to them, five rockets were fired at the Harrab al-Jayr base. Helicopters are circling around the military facility. No deaths or injuries were reported. On the eve, in one of the villages in the same province, local residents threw stones at an American military convoy, not allowing cars to pass. Last week, a similar incident occurred near the village of Tel Zahab, where the US military illegally controls territories in northern and northeastern Syria – in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Khasek and Raqqa, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The country’s authorities have repeatedly called the presence of the American military on their territory occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.

https://ria.ru/20211122/siriya-1760196206.html

USA

Syria

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1a/1751893091_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bdd6c7dcaf3f63e5deaf3696906f8dd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, syria