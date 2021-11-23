https://ria.ru/20211123/bayden-1760409773.html

Biden ran away from journalists to music and made the Americans laugh

Americans ridiculed Biden's attempt to "hide" from journalists

Biden ran away from journalists to music and made the Americans laugh

A video in which US President Joe Biden leaves the podium after a press conference has gained popularity on the Internet. The American leader’s speech was broadcast … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. A video in which US President Joe Biden leaves the podium after a press conference has gained popularity on the Internet. The American leader’s speech was broadcast on CBSN. The day before, Biden spoke to reporters at the White House. It was about domestic policy issues. In conclusion, he thanked the audience and went to the exit. The media representatives standing in the hall began vying with each other to shout out questions to the head of state. At that moment, music was turned on in the room, and he left with it. “Biden just turned on the” music from the elevator “to drown out the questions of the press,” – tweeted American presenter Benny Johnson. “Why does this sound like a transition between scenes in the series? ” – they joked in response to Johnson in the comments. “It sounds like music while waiting for a call to a company,” the Americans added. Other users advised which song the American leader should go to journalists and leave next time. For example, to the song “The Girl From Ipanema”, they suggested. This is not the first time Biden has refused to answer journalists’ questions. There is a popular assumption on the Internet that the White House thus “protects” him from conversations with the media on provocative topics. Nevertheless, the head of the United States periodically finds himself in curious situations. So, in March, he stumbled three times while climbing the plane’s ladder. In addition, the president has repeatedly made mistakes in the names of countries and the names of colleagues.

