Angelina Jolie showed her strict image

The social network showed footage with the participation of the UN Ambassador, American actress, model, producer and screenwriter, the inimitable Angelina Jolie. The legendary celebrity showed herself in a black and strict outfit with a minimal amount of makeup on her face.

The advisory post was featured on the peopletalk Instagram account.

Angelina Jolie, photo: screenshot from video

The whole world knows, or at least has heard a lot about such a famous actress as Angelina Jolie. She has been admiring hundreds of millions of people for many years with her incredible beauty and acting skills. Despite the fact that she is already 46 years old, she remains one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

In the photo you can see Angelina Jolie in person in a strict coat, under which you can see a transparent dress.

Angelina Jolie / still from the film

“What an elegant way out of Angelina Jolie in a strict coat and a transparent lace skirt. How do you like the image of an actress? #Angelinajoli”, – the post on the social network is signed.

The Ukrainians, who saw the American star, could not restrain their emotions and bombarded the actress with compliments.

Angelina Jolie, photo: ukrnovyny.com

“The most merciful woman in the world, her place is definitely in paradise”, “It seems to me that people are already automatically writing about how beautiful, gorgeous and wonderful she is”, “Why any clothes, now a way out and an image”, “Always beautiful in any age and image “,” Almost like Alla Borisovna! “,” Beautiful! “,” She is always beautiful, “the Ukrainians left their opinions.

Comments on the post from the “peopletalk” Instagram page

As previously reported by the portal “Znaj”, Angelina Jolie stood up for the same-sex relationship of the couple in the film Eternal.

Recall that the network told why Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston never got married.