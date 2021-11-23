Another region has introduced a system of QR codes in intercity transport – RBK

Photo: kamgov.ru



In the Kamchatka Territory, a system of QR codes began to operate in inter-municipal transport. This was reported in the press service of the regional government. Similar restrictions apply, in particular, in the Volgograd region, in the Khabarovsk Territory, in Tatarstan.

“During the first half of the day, all passengers on both air and bus transport presented a QR code or other documents confirming vaccination, as well as a certificate of a medical evacuation or a recent illness,” the message says.

According to the Minister of Transport and Road Construction Vladimir Kayumov, a passenger can present a certificate of vaccination, a certificate of a medical withdrawal, a recently transferred coronavirus, or a certificate of the presence of antibodies, which is valid for one month. He noted that if the passenger does not have the necessary documents, he will be offered to return the ticket and return the money for it.

The system of QR codes was introduced when boarding a plane in all directions of the Kamchatka Territory and on several intercity routes. Among them are bus No. 201 from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Milkovo, No. 208 to the village of Oktyabrsky, No. 215 to the village of Esso, No. 216 to the village of Klyuchi and No. 218 to the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.