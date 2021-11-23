https://ria.ru/20211123/posol-1760269671.html

Antonov commented on new US sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The new sanctions imposed by the United States against Nord Stream 2 are a manifestation of unfair competition, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

WASHINGTON, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The new US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 are unfair competition, said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken previously announced that Washington is imposing sanctions on two ships and one Russian-related company involved in implementation of the gas pipeline project. As Antonov noted, “the American administration, whether Republicans or Democrats, has been trying for several years to complicate Russian-European energy cooperation.” “At first, Washington wanted to disrupt the completion of the pipeline construction. It failed: the pipeline has been laid and is ready for launch. Now they are trying to delay the commissioning of the facility,” the ambassador stated. He recalled that these steps are being taken “while calling on Russia to increase energy supplies to Europe to minimize the consequences of the fuel crisis. ” “Such statements show the United States disrespect for its own allies, who are ready to build long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with our country. We have proven in practice that we are reliable partners in the energy sphere,” Antonov concluded. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the coast Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The construction of the highway was completed in September.

