Arrival startup with Russian roots attracted $ 500 million in additional investments

Arrival, an electric vehicle development company created by the former head of Skartel and ex-Deputy Minister of Communications of Russia Denis Sverdlov, carried out an additional share placement, which attracted $ 300 million in investments. The company also placed $ 200 million in green bonds, and the total amount of funds received from investors over the past six months amounted to $ 1.3 billion.

According to available data, the company initially planned to sell 25 million securities as part of the additional placement of shares, which is 4% of the total. However, in the end, 32 million shares were sold, which is 5% of the total number of Arrival securities. The placement price was $ 9.5 per share, and the amount of funds raised reached $ 307 million. The main investors under this funding stage were Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan Securities, Barclays Capital and Cowen, which also have options to purchase an additional 4.8 million shares. Arrival.

At the same time, the company carried out a placement of convertible “green” bonds for $ 200 million. The coupon yield on the bonds is 3.5% per annum with maturity in 2026. Moreover, each Arrival bond can be converted into 84.2 shares of the company. In addition, bond buyers have the option of purchasing additional $ 45 in company securities within 30 days.

Recall that the Arrival company was founded by the Russian Denis Sverdlov. In the period from 2008 to 2012, Sverdlov held the position of the first general director of the WiMAX operator Scartel, which provided services under the Yota brand. In 2013, Sverdlov served as Deputy Minister of Communications. He currently owns 74.7% of Arrival through the Luxenburg company kinetic.