At least 33 adults and 12 children killed in bus accident in Bulgaria | News | News

At least 45 people. including 12 children, were killed in an accident with a tourist bus in Bulgaria, reports on Tuesday, November 23, the BGNES agency.

The accident happened at about 03:00 (04:00 Moscow time) on the highway Sofia – Blagoevgrad. According to preliminary data, tourists were heading to Istanbul.

“On the 31st kilometer of the highway there was an accident with a bus carrying 52 people, as a result of which a fire broke out. 45 people were killed, ”the head of the local fire department confirmed to the agency.

As a result of the accident, two women and five men survived, they were hospitalized.

At the same time, according to the portal NOVA News, there were 53 passengers on the bus, of which 46 people died.

According to unconfirmed information, the bus overturned after crashing into a fence, because of this, passengers were blocked in the cab.

Movement in both directions of the motorway on the section from the Daskalovo junction to – Dolna Dikanya is temporarily restricted due to a burning bus. The authorities are urging not to launch drones over the scene.

The bus has Macedonian documentation. The Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev has already expressed condolences over the death of his fellow citizens. He clarified that the identity of the passengers is not yet known.

On October 16 in Antalya, a tourist bus pulled off the road and overturned. According to journalists, the driver lost control of the vehicle because of the rain. After the accident, the tourists broke the windows on their own to get out. As a result of the road accident, seven Russians were injured.