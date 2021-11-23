Aurora Protocol partners with ConsenSys

The second layer protocol (L2) Aurora from the NEAR Protocol team has entered into an agreement with ConsenSys, a company that specializes in developing solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem. ForkLog was informed about this by representatives of the project.

Developers and users interacting with Aurora will have access to ConsenSys software creation tools, including:

non-custodial wallet MetaMask;

API Infura;

Infura; blockchain platform Quorum;

a set of tools for developing decentralized applications Truffle;

monitoring service DeFi -transactions Codefi;

-transactions Codefi; Diligence smart contract audit solution.

Aurora combines two core technologies: a fully functional Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) and a Rainbow Bridge-based cross-chain bridge. The protocol was launched in May 2021.

According to the announcement, the partnership aims to empower developers by providing them with an effective set of tools. The parties believe that in this way it will be possible to increase cross-chain compatibility.

“Developers’ interest in EVM-Compatible scalability solutions are growing at the same rate as the explosive expansion of the Web 3.0 ecosystem. We believe they will only benefit from the addition of Aurora to the Infura toolbox, as it will enable them to use the NEAR network with their familiar EVM tools, ”said Infura.

One of the immediate goals of the partnership will be the development of integration between MetaMask and Aurora.

Recall that the transaction income of the MetaMask wallet since the beginning of the year has exceeded $ 200 million. This is twice as much as the total volume received by the leading DEX SushiSwap and Curve Commissions.

Subscribe to the ForkLog YouTube channel.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER