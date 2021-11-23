Avalanche climbed to the top 10 in terms of cryptocurrency capitalization :: RBC.Crypto

Altcoin renewed its historical maximum value, reaching $ 144, and its market value approached $ 30 billion

On the evening of November 22, the Avalanche rate reached a new all-time high, climbing to $ 144, according to CoinGecko. As of 9:50 Moscow time on November 23, the cryptocurrency was trading at $ 131, the capitalization of the asset is $ 29.7 billion. According to market estimates, Avalanche has risen to the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies.

Avalanche’s value continues to rise after one of the leading accounting firms, Deloitte, announced a partnership with cryptocurrency developer Ava Labs on November 16. Deloitte will use the Avalanche blockchain to process claims for damages in the event of natural disasters, which will be forwarded to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Avalanche is an open source platform for running decentralized applications (dApps) and enterprise blockchain deployment.

