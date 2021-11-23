Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II from the post of head of state | News | News

The authorities of Barbados plan to remove Queen Elizabeth II from the post of head of state from November 30. This was announced on November 22 by a member of the committee that deals with this political issue, Suleiman Bulbul.

Thus, the British monarch, for the first time in 30 years, will lose one of his many kingdoms.

“It’s monumental from our point of view. This is the next step on our journey – cutting the umbilical cord that connects us to the UK, ”Bloomberg was quoted as saying.

According to him, this step is symbolic, since Barbados has been a sovereign state since 1966.

Bulbul noted that on November 30, Barbados will remove the British monarch from the post of head of state and install Governor General Sandra Mason as president.

Mason herself said that the inhabitants of the island want to leave behind the colonial past and see a Barbadian at the head of the country.

It is noted that the withdrawal from the commonwealth will not affect the economic life of the island with a population of 287 thousand people. At the same time, the names of some government agencies, such as the Royal Barbados Police Force, will be mandatorily changed.

On September 15 last year, the authorities of the Caribbean island of Barbados announced that they had made a decision from 2021 not to recognize Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state and to declare the country a republic.