https://ria.ru/20211123/morgenshtern-1760400660.html

Bastrykin accused Morgenstern of drug dealing in social networks

Bastrykin accused Morgenstern of drug dealing in social networks – Russia news today

Bastrykin accused Morgenstern of drug dealing in social networks

Musician Alisher Morgenstern, in respect of whom a protocol on drug propaganda has been drawn up, in fact, sells prohibited substances through social networks, … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23T18: 06

2021-11-23T18: 06

2021-11-23T19: 26

Morgenstern (Alisher Morgenstern)

showbiz

society

Moscow

Alexander Bastrykin

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1a/1602939805_0:256:1626:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_c6bc858ca0a203ad3870088c203610a7.jpg

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Musician Alisher Morgenstern, in respect of whom a protocol on drug propaganda has been drawn up, in fact, is selling prohibited substances through social networks, said the chairman of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin. “Blogger Morgenstern today sells drugs, in fact, in social networks,” he said. speaking at the conference “The Role of Law in Ensuring Human Well-being”. According to the chairman of the RF IC, in this regard, the authorities need to pay attention not only to the educational process of young people, but also to their upbringing. Last summer, the Zyuzinsky court in Moscow fined Morgenstern 100 thousand rubles for promoting drugs in the songs and videos “Rose Wine 2” and “Family “. At the same time, Morgenstern himself stated in court that in both compositions the lines with the words about drugs are uttered by another musician – rapper Yung Trappa (Vladislav Shiryaev), who recently served a sentence for drug possession. The fine was appealed, but the Moscow City Court approved the decision of a lower instance. Later, in the fall, the same Zyuzinsky court registered a protocol on drug propaganda against the Rimes Music label – the claims are again related to the songs of Morgenstern, as well as Eljay.

https://ria.ru/20211026/morgenshtern-1756365326.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1a/1602939805_0-0:1837:1377_1920x0_80_0_0_a868285c6e06015ec4048abb3331e87c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Morgenstern (Alisher Morgenstern), Society, Moscow, Alexander Bastrykin, Investigative Committee of Russia (SK RF), Russia