Bastrykin called the exam torture for young people

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin believes that the unified state examination should be canceled. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

2021-11-23T13: 55

2021-11-23T13: 55

2021-11-23T15: 11

society

education – society

Alexander Bastrykin

investigative committee of russia (ck rf)

unified state examination (exam)

Russia

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin believes that the unified state examination should be canceled. Earlier, Bastrykin, in an interview with RIA Novosti, criticized distance learning, noting that in this format the material is learned worse than in the traditional one. In September, Rosobrnadzor stated that a complete rejection of the exam could lead to to a decrease in the quality of education. In addition, the exam is in demand as an effective mechanism for selecting applicants for admission to universities. The presidential aide, ex-minister of education and science Andrei Fursenko also said that the USE is “a certain level of entrance examinations, a ticket where a person demonstrates the opportunity to study further.”

Russia

2021

