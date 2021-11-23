Bastrykin called the USE torture for young people and proposed to cancel it – RBK

According to the head of the IC, Russia needs to return to Soviet educational standards

Photo: Vladimir Smirnov / TASS



The chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, proposed a complete return to the Soviet education system and the abolition of the Unified State Exam. With such initiatives, as reported by TASS, 68-year-old Bastrykin spoke at the scientific-practical conference “The role of law in ensuring human well-being” in Moscow.

“Let’s revive the Soviet school of education. She was the best in the world, everyone has always recognized this. And this is what our legislative proposals should be aimed at. Canceling the exam is just some kind of torture for young people. Cancel all these bachelor’s degrees, specialties, “- said the head of the UK.

In his opinion, it is necessary to restore the prestige of professorship and revive postgraduate studies in the Soviet tradition, and stop the virtualization of higher education.

Putin’s aide said that the exam is no longer a “guessing game”



Proposals to abolish the Unified State Exam, which replaced the old Soviet system of taking exams in universities, are regularly put forward by various politicians and public organizations. Rosobrandzor said in September that a complete rejection of the USE was not on the agenda. “We consider the complete rejection of the GIA in the form of the Unified State Exam unreasonable due to the fact that this can lead to a decrease in the quality of education, since uniform approaches and procedures organized at the federal level motivate students to study,” they noted and added that the Unified State Exam confirmed its relevance as “an effective mechanism for the selection of applicants for admission to universities.”