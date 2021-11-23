“Beauty and the Beast” (2017): actors and roles

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
34

Dance of Beauty and the Beast from the 2017 Movie
Still from the film “Beauty and the Beast”: YouTube / Disney Russia

“Beauty and the Beast” (2017) is a remake of an animated film based on the work of the same name by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont in 1991 by Walt Disney Pictures. The tape turned out to be bright and exciting for viewers of all ages. We invite you to find out who played the key roles, as well as read about the characters in the Disney fairy tale.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here