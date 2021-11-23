“Beauty and the Beast” (2017): actors and roles

Still from the film “Beauty and the Beast”: YouTube / Disney Russia

“Beauty and the Beast” (2017) is a remake of an animated film based on the work of the same name by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont in 1991 by Walt Disney Pictures. The tape turned out to be bright and exciting for viewers of all ages. We invite you to find out who played the key roles, as well as read about the characters in the Disney fairy tale.

Beauty and the Beast: Emma Watson – Belle

The film “Beauty and the Beast”, the cast of which can rightfully be called stellar, became, according to critics, more “adult” due to the complexity of the characters’ characters and the dramatic narrative.

The main character is a charming, kind, sympathetic, independent and courageous girl who has ambitions. Behind the terrible image of the monster, she was able to see the subtle soul of the enchanted prince and love him.

The performer of the main role is Emma Watson. “Beauty and the Beast” is the actress’s favorite fairy tale, and she managed to perfectly convey on the screen all the subtleties of the character’s character. For her transformation into Belle, the actress received a fee of $ 15 million.

Emma was born in the capital of Paris. Her parents Chris Watson and Jacqueline Lusby had nothing to do with the film industry, but already at the age of 6, the girl firmly decided to become an actress.

Watson played her first roles in school plays. When she was nine years old, on the recommendation of the head of the school drama club, Emma went to the casting and got the role of Hermione (a series of films about Harry Potter), which brought the girl wide popularity.

Here are the best films Emma has played in:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001);

Ballet Shoes (2007);

Colony of Dignidad (2015);

Little Women (2019).

Now Emma is a sought-after actress. In her creative piggy bank roles in 118 cinematic projects. In addition, the talented performer is a UN Goodwill Ambassador, multiple award nominated and MTV award winner.

Dan Stevens – The Beast / Prince Adam

The second protagonist of the picture is Prince Adam, beautiful on the outside, but callous on the inside, vain and young. It was played by Dan Stevens.

Adam refused to help the sorceress Agatha. For her cruel heart, she cursed him and promised that if the prince does not learn to love and does not awaken love in another person, until the last petal falls from the flower given to him, then he will forever remain a monster.

Stevens grew up in a foster home in Croydon. When he studied at the private school Tonbridge in Kent, he realized that he wanted to become an actor. The first to notice his talent was Sir Peter Hall.

The performer gained wide popularity after his role in the TV series “Downton Abbey”. At the moment, the actor has played in 77 films.

Here are the best pictures and TV shows with his participation:

Downton Abbey (2010–2015);

Marshall (2017);

“Call of the Wild” (2020).

For his excellent acting, the performer was nominated for a number of awards, he became a laureate of the Actors Guild (USA).

Film “Beauty and the Beast”: Luke Evans – Gaston

“Beauty and the Beast” is a movie in which the image of the hunter Gaston received an original interpretation. This is one of the most colorful characters in the picture. He is a cruel and self-confident person who is convinced that his irresistibility will help win the heart of the intelligent and discerning Belle.

Gaston is a soldier who lost the ability to love and sympathize during the war. It is difficult for him to find a place in ordinary peaceful life. The character of the warlike hunter was created by the actor Luke Evans.

The actor was born in the UK into a family of a construction worker and a cleaning lady. Luke spent his childhood in the town of Aberbargoid. At the beginning of his career he took part in theatrical performances.

He played his first film role in the film Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll. But world fame came to the performer after the release of the movie “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”, in which he played the Bard the Archer. The actor managed to work in 81 projects. Here are the most successful paintings with his participation:

The Raven (2012);

The Great Train Robbery (2013);

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014);

Professor Marston and His Wonder Women (2017).

For the sake of the role of Gaston, Luke Evans refused to participate in the fantastic drama “High-rise”.

Kevin Kline – Maurice (Belle’s father)

Belle would hardly have grown up such an interesting and attractive person without the participation of a good-natured father who was an inventor. Maurice is considered insane by the villagers because of the unusual machines he constructs.

The elderly father is madly in love with Belle and is ready to do anything for the sake of his dear daughter. The role of Maurice in the film was played by Academy Award winner and three-time Tony Award winner Kevin Kline.

In his younger years, the actor played in the theater, and after his first roles in films, in a short time he showed his enormous dramatic talent and became a sought-after performer.

Kevin’s most successful films are:

Sophie’s Choice (1982);

Chaplin (1992);

French Kiss (1995);

Life is like a home (2001);

The Imperial Club (2002).

During his cinematic career, Kline played 149 roles, became a multiple nominee for prestigious awards, including the Golden Globe, and received the Actors Guild Award (USA).

Josh Gad as Lefu

Lefu (Josh Gad), Gaston’s best friend, became the personification of sycophancy, clowning, ingratiating himself and moral blindness. He looks with genuine adoration at his dear, aggressive and narcissistic friend.

Josh Gad was born into a Jewish family. From an early age, the boy cherished the dream of becoming an actor. At the beginning of his career he played in the theater. But he soon realized that he liked the comedy genre, and founded his own theater troupe, The Lost Nomads Comedy Troupe.

The actor became widely known for his role in the comedy film “Back to You”. The popular actor played in 138 projects, among which the following films were the most successful:

Twenty One (2008);

“I wish I was here” (2014);

Marshall (2017).

Beauty and the Beast brought the talented comedian his first prestigious MTV Award nomination in his career.

Ewan McGregor – Lumiere

Golden Globe and BAFTA award winner Ewan McGregor plays the helpful, polite and welcoming head waiter of Beast Castle, who has been turned into a chandelier by the sorceress. Lumiere is sincerely glad of the guests and is not afraid to violate the orders given by the Beast.

Ewen played in Sunday school plays from early childhood. Already at the age of 9, I realized that I wanted to play in a movie. He began to play in the theater as an extra, and played his first cinematic role in the drama Being Human. He became famous after the role of Renton in the movie “Trainspotting”. To date, there are 213 roles in the performer’s piggy bank, among which the most successful are:

Big Fish (2003);

“Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith “(2005);

“Impossible” (2012).

Today the actor is engaged in eight projects that are currently in production.

Hattie Morahan – Agatha the sorceress

Prince Adam owes his transformation into a monster to the sorceress Agatha, who transforms into an old woman in order to move freely around the city, observe events and, if necessary, influence their development.

She is a touchy, but fair woman who performs a parental function in relation to the prince and strives to make him better. The role of Agatha in the film was played by Hattie Morahan, who became famous after playing in the TV series Sense and Sensibility.

Hattie was born into a cinematic family. Her mother is actress Anna Carteret, and her father Christopher Morahan is a filmmaker. She played her first cinematic role in the series Theater of Masterpieces. The most successful paintings with her participation were:

The Baker Street Robbery (2008);

Murder Code (2012–2014);

Outcast (2015).

In the filmography of the actress at the moment there are 46 roles.

Emma Thompson – Beatrice Potts

The kind and very friendly housekeeper Beatrice Potts, who after the curse turned into a kettle, was played by Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson. Her character is friendly and very kind. She is glad of Belle’s arrival and takes care of the girl as if she were her own daughter.

Emma Thompson was born into an acting family, so almost from infancy she was surrounded by creative people. She played her first role in Hollywood in the movie Howards End (1992) and was awarded the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and the British Academy Prize.

Here are the best films featuring Emma Thompson:

Love Actually (2003);

Pride and Prejudice (2005);

Lunch Song (2010).

During her cinematic career, the actress played in 204 projects, became a nominee and multiple winner of prestigious awards and prizes. At the moment she is engaged in four cinematographic projects.

“Beauty and the Beast” is a film that, with a budget of $ 160 million, brought the creators an incredible amount – more than $ 1.26 billion. These figures indicate that the actors did an excellent job, created magnificent characters that will not leave indifferent any adults. no children.

