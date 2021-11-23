Beauty brand Kim Kardashian KKW Beauty suspends its work

Kim Kardashian announced that her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty is temporarily suspending operations. According to her, beauty products will return to the market under a completely new brand and with innovative formulas. The network suspects that the reason is that the celebrity wants to get rid of the letter W in the title, meaning the name of her husband, with whom she is now divorcing. Gazeta.Ru is about how stars build a business based on a personal brand.

In 2017, Kim Kardashian launched her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty, which initially specialized in the production of kits for contouring the face and body, and then the product line began to include both decorative and beauty cosmetics. Many of the American star’s products became bestsellers on the market, but she decided to temporarily suspend the brand. From the first of August, she “closes” the brand’s website.

Kardashian explained that beauty products will return to the market “under a completely new brand, with new, more modern and innovative formulas that will be packaged in more sustainable and beautiful containers.”

“I look forward to improving and expanding our range of products so that you can finally use the products the way I always imagined it,” Kim said on Instagram.

The reality TV star who sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. in 2020 for $ 200 million, also explained that the relaunch will allow customers to purchase all of her beauty products on one site. Recall that Kim also produces KKW Fragrance perfumery products. Last year, KKW Beauty was valued at $ 1 billion.

“Thank you so much for being with me on this incredible journey, and I promise that we will not be lost for a long time,” Kardashian concluded her message with these words, without specifying the exact date of the brand’s relaunch.

The network suspects that the TV star actually started a big rebranding in order to get rid of the letter W in the name of the brand, meaning West, that is, her husband Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year after a string of scandals involving him.

“We understand you, beauty. Give up West, “wrote one netizen.

A few months ago, Kardashian registered a new trademark – SKKN By Kim. Now, Kim plans to produce not only cosmetic products, but also provide skin care services, produce hair care products and organize entertainment for children. Also, according to a source of the portal US Weekly, close to Kardashian, the star will “produce candles, home fragrances, blankets and decorative items for the interior, and then will be engaged in furniture design.”

Kim is far from the only star to own a beauty brand. In 2017, Rihanna presented her cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty. Then Time magazine recognized the singer’s project as one of the best launches of the year. Since 2015, Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has been launching her line of cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics. She conquered the beauty industry not only through her popularity, but also thanks to the sets of matte liquid lipstick and lip liners.

Jessica Alba, Lady Gaga, Millie Boby Brown, Drew Barrymore, Miranda Kerr, Cindy Crawford and other Western stars also have their own beauty brands.

In Russia, popular people also often create their own beauty brands – Vera Brezhneva, Oksana Samoilova, Tina Kandelaki produce their own cosmetic lines.

“It is foolish to deny that a personal brand added awareness to the Ansaligy brand: especially at the first stage – when my name came next to the name of the cosmetics,” Tina Kandelaki tells Gazeta.Ru. “But I have never been a commercial ambassador for Ansaligy, who is essentially indifferent to what he advertises. All the products of my business were made for me and this was and is our difference and advantage. “

The TV presenter noted that now the positioning of her brand does not depend on her in any way. “The company has a reputation and breakthrough products that customers know and love. But I am happy to remind them that my personal principles are the absence of an upper bar, the impossibility of resting on our laurels of any achievements and the desire to conquer the whole world – these are the principles of my company, ”Kandelaki said.

Marketing and Sales Expert Tatiana Kidimova believes that a personal brand allows much faster “pumping” the main criteria for successful marketing of the company, namely, the liking and trust of the client.

“But you can’t“ build a personal brand ”first, and then do the rest – marketing and product, – said the expert to Gazeta.Ru. – If the product is bad, then the sales risk becoming one-off. Many stars sin with this, creating a product with low quality, thereby getting one-time customers and negatively affecting their name. “

Tamari Miminoshvili, an e-commerce expert at Fashion Consulting Group and a lecturer at the Higher School of Economics, believes that in most cases, celebrity brands sell themselves. That is why many large companies do collaborations with stars, the expert explains, and this attracts attention.

Tamari Miminoshvili suggests dividing celebrity brands into two types.

The first is an independent brand with an idea, well-thought-out collections and merchandise. According to the expert, this category includes the brands of singers Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, tennis player Boris Becker, and in Russia, such an example is the clothing brand of rapper Timati – Black Star Wear.

“These are independent brands with their own team, collections and production, their own or outsourced – not so important, since brands of this level try not to skimp on quality and provide their audience with a good product. After some time, the brand wins the trust of the audience, and the name already plays a lesser role, “says the expert to Gazeta.Ru.

The second direction – merch – is especially popular in the West, but in Russia it is rarely resorted to.

“In the United States, as soon as an athlete or singer becomes more or less popular, agents immediately launch a standard set for sale: T-shirts, baseball caps, hoodies, sweatshirts and other goods with the name or image of their ward. Sometimes, by the way, this very merch is of very good quality, but, by and large, fans of a particular personality buy it and do not expect any super quality from this product, ”says Tamari Miminoshvili.