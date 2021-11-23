Belarus helps refugees with deeds, and Europe – only in words

At least 130 refugees suffered from the actions of the Polish security forces on the border. This statement was made at the Investigative Committee of Belarus. More than two thousand migrants still remain on the territory of the Bruzgi logistics center. To feed people, the Belarusian Red Cross brings tons of food. How are they trying to organize life in such conditions?

There have been no bonfires here for two weeks, but there is still a noticeable smell of burning in the air. The former hearths from which the migrants tried to keep warm gape in charred circles on the ground. The last refugees left the border forest camp last Wednesday, but patrols are still scurrying along the closed borders, and Polish special forces and water cannons seem to be waiting at the checkpoint fully armed.

The European Union is literally a stone’s throw away – it is a meter behind the cordon. But there is no European morals here. Evidence of the brutal confrontation between the armed Polish security forces against unarmed migrants – women, children and the elderly – is still preserved. On the barbed wire are children’s clothes, household items, and even the shoes of migrants who were forcibly pushed back from the Polish borders.

And this power is not spared to this day. One group of refugees, beaten and exhausted, was found in the Brest region. Poles drove 12 people, including five children, from their land with tear gas and metal truncheons. Having broken the legs of two migrants, the special forces forced them to move independently towards the Belarusian border. The WHO Regional Director for Europe, who arrived in Grodno on Monday morning, could get acquainted with the medical report on the fact of these tortures. But Hans Klugge did not answer questions related to the attacks of the Poles on refugees.

“The mission of the World Health Organization is to provide health care for all, with a special focus on the most vulnerable groups of the population, – he said. – That is why I arrived at the refugee camp: in order to assess what conditions and needs exist those who find themselves in difficult life situations. My colleagues were here yesterday, they had a rather detailed day yesterday in terms of assessing needs and conditions. Today we meet here with you, assess the conditions and then go to the health care institution where they provide assistance to those who needs it. “

The first humanitarian aid from the World Health Organization arrived at the logistics center, which became home to two thousand migrants on Sunday – 600 individual hygiene kits. And on Thursday, they promise to deliver 27 medical modules that will help ten thousand people for three months, as if hinting that it is Belarus, and not Europe, that will have to deal with their health issues throughout the winter. However, Minsk is already quite successfully coping with this task.

“We are doing everything to preserve the health of refugees, for this we have the strength and the means, highly qualified medical personnel, I think that we will successfully cope with this task,” assures Viktor Liskovich, plenipotentiary of the Council of the Republic of Belarus for Organization of Humanitarian Aid. “A lot of refugees have extracts from their medical records, from outpatient cards, which makes the work of our doctors easier. Plus, many of them are vaccinated and brought with them certificates of medical vaccinations.”

Migrants receive the necessary medical care every day. Special attention is paid to people with acute respiratory viral infections, chronic diseases, children and pregnant women – those in camp 22. Those in need of hospitalization are immediately taken to the hospital, the rest are provided with the necessary assistance on the spot.

“In the morning, when we go around, we look at what questions are there, we look exactly at who is missing what, who needs a ride,” says Dmitry Shevtsov, head of the Belarusian Red Cross Society. to give him some medicines, because this is not the competence of the ambulance, then we contact the health department, and they will give these medicines the next day. “

Hot food, tons of humanitarian aid, including clothes and shoes. Soon they plan to open a bathhouse on the territory of the TLC: the only desire that migrants express more often than to cross the border of the European Union is the desire to wash. Many of the refugees were deprived of this for several weeks.

“We ourselves will cope with these people, but if Germany does not take them to itself. But where do we go? We have nowhere to go,” said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. “But we must demand that the Germans take them, because they are there. relatives, relatives, friends, and some go there in order to continue treatment. Yesterday, the WHO specialists were shown X-ray images that, they say, they were treated, they need to be treated. And they said: “Go to Iraq for treatment!” But if they could to be treated in Iraq, to ​​undergo surgery, they would not have gone through Belarus to Germany. “

Meanwhile, out of the seven hundred thousand euros promised by the European Union to refugees, not a single cent has yet reached the final consumer, because no international assistance has been provided to these people.

