Belarusian security officials reported 132 refugees injured at the border – RBK

The crisis with refugees at the border began in November: migrants came to the Bruzgi-Kuznitsa border checkpoint near the Belarusian-Polish border and set up a spontaneous camp there. About 2 thousand people live in this camp: some – in unheated tents, some – in a logistics complex provided by the Belarusian authorities, said press secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont on November 18.

Refugees repeatedly made attempts to break through to the Polish side, they pelted the security officials with stones and sticks. The chief commander of the Polish police, Jaroslav Szymchik, said the migrants also used flash and tear gas grenades. He admitted that the Belarusian special services were preparing refugees for clashes with the police, and said that 12 security officials were injured. Poland is also investigating an attempted assault on the border.

The European Commission does not intend to negotiate with Lukashenko about the future fate of migrants, EC press secretary Peter Stano told RBC. “He [Лукашенко] created this crisis, he brought these people to Belarus, lying to them that they could easily get into the EU, and they are on the territory of Belarus. So there is no talk of negotiations with the Lukashenka regime, ”he said.

At the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel held two telephone conversations with Lukashenka, the topic of which was the crisis with migrants. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Eva Maria Liimets, Lukashenko demands that the West recognize him as the legitimate head of state, as well as the lifting of sanctions in exchange for ending the crisis.

The European Union has prepared a fifth package of sanctions against the Belarusian authorities, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Lukashenko responded by threatening to cut off the transit of natural gas from Russia, which goes through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland and Germany.