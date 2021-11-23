Belgian prime minister self-isolates due to COVID-19 at French prime minister – RBK

Alexander de Croo

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has gone into self-isolation after a morning meeting with French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who was confirmed to have a coronavirus, the Belgian news agency HLN reported.

A bilateral meeting with the participation of the Prime Ministers of France and Belgium took place on November 22 in Brussels. Upon his return from Belgium, Jean Casteks learned that one of his daughters had a confirmed coronavirus. He immediately performed a PCR test, which was also positive, writes Le Figaro. The minister went on self-isolation and will work remotely.

During his trip to Brussels, the French prime minister was accompanied by three ministers: Defense Minister Florence Parley, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, and Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti and other officials.

The Belgian side was attended by Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, Defense Minister Ludovina Dedonder, Interior Minister Annelis Verlinden and Justice Minister Vincent Van Kwikenborn. All Belgian ministers who have been in contact with Kastex will also remain in quarantine until they receive a negative PCR test.