Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve
Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve
US President Joe Biden has authorized the use of some of the oil from the reserves to lower commodity prices, the White House said. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has authorized the use of some of the oil from the reserves to lower prices for raw materials, the White House said. The US Department of Energy clarified that access to 32 million barrels will be provided from December to April at four oil storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana, where strategic reserves are located. … The reserves will be restored in 2022-2024. The sale of an additional 18 million barrels of oil, which was previously approved by Congress, will be accelerated. Several other major energy-consuming countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, have agreed to open access to their reserves. The White House noted that “in a few weeks since the announcement of the consultations, oil prices have dropped by about ten percent.” In turn, the Japanese government announced its intention to “print” such an amount of oil that will last for several days. Korea did not disclose how much crude would be released from reserves, confirming plans to agree on volumes and timing “with the United States and other friendly countries.” + ignored calls from the United States to significantly increase supplies to the world market. Biden is criticized for the rapidly rising fuel prices, which have renewed seven-year price highs in the United States. As of 16:20 Moscow time, the value of January Brent futures is growing by 0.23 percent to $ 79.87 per barrel. January contracts for WTI are slowing down the decline, trying to move to growth. They fall in price by 0.3 percent, to $ 76.55 per barrel.
Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the reserve
“The President is announcing today that the Department of Energy will provide access to 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic oil reserve to bring down prices for Americans and close the mismatch between demand emerging from the pandemic and supply,” the press release said.
The US Department of Energy clarified that access to 32 million barrels will be provided from December to April at four oil storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana, where strategic reserves are located. The reserves will be restored in 2022-2024. The sale of an additional 18 million barrels of oil, which was previously approved by Congress, will be accelerated.
As stated in the Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas of India, there will be released from strategic reserves of five million barrels. In turn, the Japanese government announced its intention to “print” such an amount of oil that will last for several days. Korea did not say how much raw materials would be released from reserves, confirming plans to agree on volumes and time “with the United States and other friendly countries.”
As of 16:20 Moscow time, the cost of January futures for the Brent brand is growing by 0.23 percent, to $ 79.87 per barrel. January contracts for WTI are slowing down the decline, trying to move to growth. They fall in price by 0.3 percent, to $ 76.55 per barrel.
